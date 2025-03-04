2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news

NFL free agency season is upon us, and refreshing the PFT rumor mill will be the best way to stay on top of all the news in free agency. Here’s what you need to know:

What are the dates of NFL free agency?

March 10: The “legal tampering” negotiation period begins at noon ET. Clubs are permitted to negotiate with the agents of players who will become free agents, but contracts cannot be signed until free agency begins.

March 12: The 2025 league year and free agency signing period begin at 4 p.m. ET.

April 18: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 23: Deadline for prior club to exercise right of first refusal to restricted free agents who sign offer sheets.

May 1: Deadline for teams to exercise fifth-year options for players drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

June 1: Deadline for prior club to send a June 1 tender to an unsigned free agent who received a qualifying offer for a right of first refusal only in order for such player to be subject to the CBA’s June 15 tender provision.

June 15: Deadline for club to withdraw higher qualifying offer to restricted free agents and still retain exclusive negotiating rights by substituting lower June 15 tender of one-year contract at 110 percent of the player’s prior year salary.

July 15: Deadline for Chiefs and Bengals to sign Trey Smith and Tee Higgins to a multiyear contract. After this date, neither player may sign anything other than a one-year contract from 2025.

Who got franchise tagged?

Chiefs guard Trey Smith and Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins were the only two players who got the franchise tag this offseason. Kansas City and Cincinnati have until July 15 at 4 p.m. ET to work out a long-term contract. Otherwise, the players may only play on one-year contracts in 2025.

Who are the top NFL free agents for 2025?

PFT’s list of the Top 100 free agents has Higgins first and Smith third, with Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold at No. 2 and therefore the top player available as a truly unrestricted free agent.

When can NFL teams start trading in the offseason?

Trades can be negotiated now, but only become official at the start of the league year, 4 p.m. ET on March 12.