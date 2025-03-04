Tee Higgins, Trey Smith officially only players franchise tagged in 2025

The franchise tagging deadline has passed and there are officially only two players who won’t hit the open market.

Just Bengals receiver Tee Higgins and Chiefs guard Trey Smith were tagged in 2025.

Cincinnati and Kansas City have both indicated that the respective clubs are interested in retaining Higgins and Smith on a long-term deal.

The franchises have until July 15 at 4 p.m. ET to work out a long-term contract. Otherwise, the players will once again be slated to hit unrestricted free agency in March 2026.

Higgins and Smith were No. 1 and No. 3, respectively, on PFT’s list of top 100 free agents this offseason.

Higgins, who was also franchise tagged in 2024, is slated to make $26.2 million on the franchise tender in 2025.

Smith will earn $23.4 million on the franchise tender in 2025.

A second-round pick in 2020, Higgins caught 73 passes for 911 yards with a career-high 10 touchdowns in 12 games last season.

The Chiefs selected Smith in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. He’s started 67 out of a possible 68 regular-season games since entering the league, becoming a first-time Pro Bowler in 2024.