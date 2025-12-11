Jared Goff: Trade was so long ago, no emotions about playing the Rams

Lions quarterback Jared Goff will see his former team on Sunday when he plays against the Rams, but he says at this point it’s old news.

“It feels like a long time ago,” Goff said when asked about being traded from the Rams to the Lions five years ago. “My career now has spent more time here.”

Asked if he feels any special emotions about playing the team that drafted him first overall but then traded him to the Lions for Matthew Stafford and two first-round picks, Goff answered, “No, not so much anymore.”

Goff said the Lions’ playoff win over the Rams after the 2023 season was the last time it really felt meaningful to play against his former team.

“We played them in that playoff game it was such a big deal, the next year it felt like even less, now it’s even further removed,” Goff said.

When reporters started asking him more questions about the Rams, Goff seemed surprised that they were making it a story.

“We’re still talking about it?” Goff asked.

Goff understands that with the Lions fighting for a playoff berth and the Rams currently atop the NFC, it’s a big game on Sunday. Just not any bigger than any other game with playoff implications.

“I’ve got so much respect for those guys, how well they’re playing, how well they’re coached,” Goff said. “We’ve got our hands full, and gotta find a way to win.”