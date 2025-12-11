Caleb Williams wants to avoid being on receiving end of Myles Garrett’s record-breaking sack

It’s usually a positive to find your way into the NFL record book, but Bears quarterback Caleb Williams knows one way he’d avoid being commemorated.

Williams and the Bears will face the Browns this weekend, which means they’ll be tangling with defensive end Myles Garrett as he closes in on the NFL’s single-season sack record. Garrett has 20 sacks on the season and needs three more to take sole control of the mark, so one of Williams’ goals for the week is to avoid being dropped three times while trying to pass.

“Obviously, he’s right there at the sack record, almost there at the sack record,” Williams said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “And so, I’m going to try and make sure that he doesn’t get the sack record on us and on me.”

Williams has been sacked 20 times this season, which is a big upgrade on the league-high 68 times that he was dropped during his rookie season. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur suggested last weekend that some of their success in protection has come because they’re getting away with holding and the Bears figure to try everything they can to make sure that Garrett doesn’t wreck things this weekend.