Charvarius Ward considers retirement at age 29 because of concussions

Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward is considering retirement at age 29 because of the ongoing effects of multiple concussions.

Ward told reporters today that he is still having headaches after his latest concussion, which was four weeks ago. He said he’s been talking to his family, and that his father thinks he should retire for his own health and safety.

Ward suffered three concussions during the 2025 season, and even before the third one he said he was concerned about his future.

“I was kind of doubting if I was gonna play football again because it was like that scary,” Ward said of his second concussion of the season. “It was that scary, you know what I mean, because I was thinking about my life outside of football too.”

Seeking a healthy and happy life outside of football may lead Ward to decide that he’s done playing football.