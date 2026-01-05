Giants ownership reiterates Joe Schoen will stay: “We believe in our young core of talent”

When the Giants fired head coach Brian Daboll back in November, team ownership noted in the announcement that General Manager Joe Schoen would be leading the search for Daboll’s replacement.

Now that the regular season has ended and interview requests can start, New York has reiterated what we already knew with a new statement.

“The 2025 season has been deeply disappointing, and the results on the field have not lived up to the standard this organization and our fans expect,” Co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch said in a statement released by the club on Monday morning. “As previously stated, Joe Schoen will remain our General Manager and continue to lead our football operations and the search for our next head coach. Continuity and stability in the front office is important to our progress.

“We believe in our young core of talent, which we can build around for future success.”

The Giants have gone 22-45-1 in Schoen’s four seasons as General Manager. The team went 9-7-1 and won one playoff game in 2022 but has finished 6-11, 3-14, and 4-13 in the three years since.