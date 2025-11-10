Giants announce Brian Daboll’s firing, G.M. Joe Scheon will lead coaching search

The Giants have made it official, announcing the reported firing of head coach Brian Daboll on Monday. But the club has also made a key announcement indicating stability at the top of the franchise.

While Daboll has been relieved of his duties, General Manager Joe Schoen will remain in his position and will lead the search for New York’s next head coach.

“We feel like Joe has assembled a good young nucleus of talent, and we look forward to its development,” Giants president John Mara said in a statement released by the team. “Unfortunately, the results over the past three years have not been what any of us want. We take full responsibility for those results and look forward to the kind of success our fans expect.”

The Giants have amassed a 20-40-1 record with Schoen as G.M., including a postseason appearance and win in 2022. But since then, New York has gone 6-11, 3-14, and is currently 2-8.

As for Daboll, Mara and chairman Steve Tisch released a joint statement regarding the head coach’s departure from the franchise.

“We spoke this morning about the direction of our franchise on the field, and we have decided that, at this time, it is in our best interest to make a change at the head coaching position,” the statement reads. “The past few seasons have been nothing short of disappointing, and we have not met our expectations for this franchise. We understand the frustrations of our fans, and we will work to deliver a significantly improved product.

“We appreciate Coach Daboll for his contributions to our organization. We wish the Daboll family all the best in the future.”

Daboll was previously the Bills’ offensive coordinator from 2018-2021 before being hired as Giants head coach. Schoen was also a member of the Bills from 2017-2021, serving as assistant G.M. to Brandon Beane.