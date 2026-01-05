Zac Taylor will return as Bengals head coach in 2026

There will not be a coaching change in Cincinnati.

Bengals owner Mike Brown announced on Monday morning that Zac Taylor will remain the team’s head coach despite a third straight season without a playoff berth. Director of player personnel Duke Tobin will also remain with the team.

“Our focus is on building a team that can consistently compete at the highest level, with the goal of winning championships,” Brown said in a statement. “After thoughtful consideration, I am confident that Duke Tobin and Zac Taylor are the right leaders to guide us forward. They have proven they can build and lead teams that compete for championships. We trust their plans and expect to return to our desired level of success.”

Taylor is 52-63-1 in seven seasons as the head coach of the Bengals. The team has made the playoffs twice since he was hired and they advanced to the AFC title game both times. They went to the Super Bowl after the 2021 season and lost to the Rams before losing to the Chiefs in the conference championship the next year.