Russell Wilson reveals he had undisclosed hamstring tear before Week 2 at Dallas

Russell Wilson is giving the New York Giants a parting gift. In the form of an inevitable league investigation and possibly a fine, for the team and/or one or more individuals.

Meeting with reporters during the annual locker clean-out day, Wilson revealed that he tore his hamstring on the Friday before the Week 2 game at the Cowboys.

“I’m not blinking,” Wilson said, as to whether he plans to keep playing. “I know what I’m capable of. I think I showed that in Dallas, and I want to be able to do that again. You know, and just be ready to rock and roll, and be as healthy as possible and be ready to play ball. You know, I played that [Week 2] game, you know, I tore my hamstring on Friday in practice — the last play of practice. And I had a grade two [tear]. I couldn’t tell anybody. I had to go and play on it just because I knew the circumstance, I had to play on it, no matter what. I actually ended up going to the Dallas Mavericks’ facility, training. And, you know, kept it quiet, just trying to get treatment on it and just knowing that I probably couldn’t run from the goal line to the 10-yard line if I wanted to, but I feel like, you know, I got to play this game.”

Wilson played that game, and he played well. Wilson threw for 450 yards in the 40-37 overtime loss, with three touchdown passes. And even though he claims he couldn’t run from the goal line to the 10-yard line, he rushed for 23 yards on three carries, with a long of 15 yards.

Still, Wilson admits he had an injury that wasn’t disclosed. He acknowledges he kept it a secret. The question is whether he kept it a secret from the team and, if not, whether the team kept it a secret from the league, from the Cowboys, and from the general public.

Someone had to know. He went to the Mavericks’ training facility for treatment. Someone there knew. The league will want to know whether anyone from the Giants knew.

Although the incident happened before the latest NBA gambling scandal highlighted the perils of inside information, the league will have no choice but to investigate, to make the full results of the investigation public, and to issue punishment if warranted.

Is Wilson simply trying to make himself look like Willis Reed, months after the fact? That’s for the league to determine. But the Giants won’t be happy about this. And, as one source explained upon hearing the news, it won’t make other teams more likely to offer him a roster spot for 2026.

Not that there was going to be a land rush for his services without his decision to blurt out that he had a hidden injury. His overall skills simply aren’t what they used to be, as evidenced by the overall reaction to a Jaxson Dart concussion evaluation during the Week 6 Thursday night game against the Eagles. Everyone wanted Dart back in the game ASAFP, including then-coach Brian Daboll — whose urgency to know Dart’s status prompted him to enter the medical tent, sparking a league investigation and a slew of fines.

Now, more fines could be coming. All thanks to Wilson’s comments on the way out the door after a season spent mostly on the bench, and in multiple games as the emergency third-string quarterback.