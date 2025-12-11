Sherrone Moore was detained in Michigan for investigation of alleged assault

Former Michigan coach Sherrone Moore’s day ultimately went from bad to worse.

Fired for cause, with the school issuing a statement that he “engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member,” Moore later was detained by police “for investigation into potential charges.”

In a situation like this, the rumors will fly. Given the sensitivity of the situation, these are the facts as they’re currently known.

Via ESPN.com, the Pittsfield, Michigan Department of Public Safety released a statement on Wednesday explaining that they responded “for the purposes of investigating an alleged assault,” without naming the suspect. The statement does not name Moore. It explains, however, that the department “has received multiple media requests for information,” and that “a suspect was taken into custody” and that "[t]his incident does not appear to be random in nature.”

“There appears to be no ongoing threat to the community,” the statement reads. “The suspect was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail pending review of charges by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor. At this time, the investigation is ongoing. Given the nature of the allegations, the need to maintain the integrity of the investigation, and its current status at this time, we are prohibited from releasing additional details.”

Despite the fact that the Pittsfield Department of Public Safety did not name Moore, a separate statement issued by the Saline Police Department disclosed that it “assisted in locating and detaining former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore,” and that “Moore was turned over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department for investigation into potential charges.”

Where the criminal investigation and potential prosecution goes from here remains to be seen. For now, however, Moore is out at Michigan.