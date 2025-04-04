 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_goffgrowth_250404.jpg
How will Goff continue to grow without Johnson?
nbc_pft_packersproposal_250404.jpg
GB reportedly is adjusting tush push ban proposal
nbc_pft_treymcbride_250404.jpg
Cardinals sign McBride to four-year extension

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_goffgrowth_250404.jpg
How will Goff continue to grow without Johnson?
nbc_pft_packersproposal_250404.jpg
GB reportedly is adjusting tush push ban proposal
nbc_pft_treymcbride_250404.jpg
Cardinals sign McBride to four-year extension

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Cardinals sign McBride to four-year extension

April 4, 2025 08:41 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams shed light on why Trey McBride doesn’t get the credit he deserves since he plays for the Cardinals and dive into his new deal.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_goffgrowth_250404.jpg
02:37
How will Goff continue to grow without Johnson?
nbc_pft_packersproposal_250404.jpg
04:20
GB reportedly is adjusting tush push ban proposal
nbc_pft_mcdaniels_250404.jpg
03:09
McDaniels acknowledges period of adjustment in NE
draft.jpg
11:04
PFT Draft: Most intriguing backup QB situations
nbc_pft_dak_250404.jpg
03:22
Analyzing Prescott’s value coming off injury
nbc_pft_micahparsonsdeal_250404.jpg
07:43
Why Jones is dragging his feet on Parsons’ deal
nbc_pft_miltoncowboys_250404.jpg
09:26
Why Milton trade is a win-win for him, Cowboys
nbc_pft_raidersdraftplans_250404.jpg
09:49
How Smith’s extension affects Raiders’ draft plans
nbc_pft_genosmithextension_250404.jpg
12:20
Unpacking Smith’s extension with the Raiders
nbc_roto_galaxybrains_250403.jpg
10:59
Darnold dresses the part of Seattle Seahawks QB
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250403.jpg
02:15
Will three QBs go in draft’s first round?
nbc_ffhh_ahstonjeanty_250403.jpg
08:12
Bears, Cowboys intriguing spots for top RBs
nbc_ffhh_camward_250403.jpg
03:54
Unpacking fantasy implications if Ward goes to TEN
nbc_ffhh_alvinkamara_250403.jpg
08:19
Kamara, Mason get votes of confidence
nbc_ffhh_11to30qbrankings_250403.jpg
16:07
Berry’s QB rankings 11-20: Caleb poised for leap?
nbc_ffhh_qbrankings_250403.jpg
07:20
Berry’s QB rankings 1-10: Who are elite options?
nbc_csu_sarkisiandraftprospects_250403.jpg
13:51
Sarkisian highlights top Texas NFL draft prospects
nbc_csu_sarkisiantexasculture_250403.jpg
10:19
Sarkisian: ‘Never sacrifice character for talent’
nbc_csu_mccordminset_250403.jpg
05:48
How McCord ‘paints a picture’ in the huddle
nbc_csu_mccordthrowing_250403.jpg
11:25
McCord: ‘Trust in teammates’ allows me to rip it
nbc_pft_hendricksonrightpriceV2_250403.jpg
11:05
Evaluating right price for Hendrickson’s next deal
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250403.jpg
01:17
Falcons make no promises to Cousins about a trade
nbc_pft_rbneedyteams_250403.jpg
17:25
Scale of 1-10: Teams needing to draft a RB
nbc_pft_harvey_250403.jpg
02:16
Why Harvey emerges as Simms’ newest ‘man crush’
nbc_pft_tier1_250403.jpg
10:21
Why Jeanty, Hampton share Simms’ RB ranks Tier 1
nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_250403.jpg
11:08
Browns challenge Garrett to become ‘real leader’
nbc_pft_hendricksonpossibleoutcomes_250403.jpg
13:03
Possible outcomes for Hendrickson contract dilemma
nbc_pft_hendricksondissapointed_250403.jpg
10:19
Hendrickson disappointed by comments on contract
nbc_fnia_mockpciks11thru15_v2_250402.jpg
16:47
FNIA NFL mock draft 2025: Picks 11-15
nbc_fnia_mockpicks1thru5_v2_250402.jpg
20:58
FNIA NFL mock draft 2025: Picks 1-5

Latest Clips

nbc_nas_darlingtonpicks_250403.jpg
01:35
NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington fantasy favorites
nbc_golf_spiethreax_250403.jpg
03:14
Spieth ‘very pleased’ with first round at Valero
nbc_golf_lgpatmobilerd2_250403.jpg
09:59
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 2
nbc_pl_2rob_caicedov2_250403.jpg
01:25
Caicedo ‘living up to his fee’ with Chelsea
nbc_pl_2rob_pereirav2_250403.jpg
02:05
Pereira is turning things around with Wolves
oly_swm100bu_maximegroussettyr_250403.jpg
04:32
Grousset bests Urlando in thrilling 100m butterfly
nbc_golf_valerord1_250403.jpg
10:15
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 1
nbc_golf_speithbirdie_250403.jpg
01:24
Spieth pitch shot leads to birdie on 17 at Valero
nbc_pl_update_250403.jpg
17:59
PL Update: Chelsea get last laugh against Spurs
nbc_pl_enzointv_250403.jpg
04:27
Maresca: Caicedo ‘one of the best’ in the world
nbc_pl_chetotv2_250403.jpg
11:24
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Tottenham Hotspur MWK 30
nbc_pl_madders_250403.jpg
02:01
Maddison says Spurs’ loss to Chelsea ‘hurts a lot’
nbc_pl_angestudio_250403.jpg
09:26
Postecoglou calls Spurs ‘a work in progress’
nbc_pl_chetotreaction_250403.jpg
04:01
Chelsea take down ‘off the rails’ Spurs
nbc_smx_nxtbets_250403.jpg
04:07
Roczen at center of Foxborough betting lines
webbfinish.jpg
04:06
How Webb’s close victories compare to competitors
smxinsider-stewartintv.jpg
04:41
Weather could cause chaos in 450SX championship
nbc_pl_mw30allgoals_250403.jpg
10:17
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 30
nbc_smx_30board_250403.jpg
14:33
Deegan-Beaumer among storylines ahead of Round 12
romero_site.jpg
07:09
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Round 2
oly_fsmen_worlds_cinematicrecap_250403.jpg
02:19
Malinin shows he’s in league of his own at worlds
nbc_pl_chegoal1_250403.jpg
01:08
Fernandez heads Chelsea ahead of Tottenham Hotspur
nbc_roto_chrisgodwin_250403.jpg
58
Bucs’ Godwin in line to play Week 1 of 2025 season
nbc_roto_rice_250403.jpg
01:07
Rice expected to be ready for Chiefs training camp
romero_site.jpg
06:14
Leaderboard ‘same but different’ entering Augusta
nbc_roto_campbell_250403.jpg
01:22
Campbell signs eight-year extension Red Sox
nbc_roto_bluegrassstakes_250403.jpg
01:20
Unpacking the ‘wide open’ Bluegrass Stakes
nbc_roto_woodmemorial_250403.jpg
02:23
Captain Cook may be horse to bet in Wood Memorial
nbc_roto_anitaderby_250403.jpg
01:41
Barnes can makes things interesting at Santa Anita
nbc_dps_dponjamorant_250403.jpg
06:58
Morant is in the news for all the wrong reasons