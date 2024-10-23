Report: Chiefs finalizing trade for DeAndre Hopkins

It looks like DeAndre Hopkins is the latest veteran wide receiver on the move.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Chiefs and Titans are finalizing a trade that will send Hopkins to Kansas City. There’s no word on the compensation that would be going back to Tennessee at this point.

The Chiefs have lost Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice to long-term injuries this season, so they have long been seen as a potential landing spot for a veteran wideout ahead of the trade market. Hopkins is a receiver they have been linked to in the past and the move will give Patrick Mahomes an experienced target to use in the team’s push for a third straight Super Bowl.

Hopkins has 15 catches for 173 yards and a touchdown for the Titans this season, but had 75 catches last year and passed the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the seventh time in his career.

UPDATE 7:07 a.m. ET: Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the Titans will be receiving a fifth-round pick that can become a fourth-rounder.