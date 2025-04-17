Andrew Berry: We haven’t made a hard decision on No. 2 pick

With the first round of this year’s draft set to begin in one week, it appears the Titans are set to pick quarterback Cam Ward at No. 1 overall.

The Browns pick second and most signs are pointing to them selecting Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter at that spot. But General Manager Andrew Berry said in his pre-draft press conference on Thursday that no final decision has been made.

“A big part of this week and then going into next week is what we call scenario planning and strategy planning. So, we’re really right in the thick of it,” Berry said. “And that’s not to say that there hasn’t been any thought to it at this point, that would be disingenuous. But, we’ll use the whole shot clock, so to speak. We don’t have to start making decisions until really Thursday night. And so we’ll use all the time afforded to us and make sure we have a thorough plan depending on what happens at No. 1.

“We’re still working through everything. We have not made a hard decision in terms of how we’re going to use the No. 2 pick,” Berry later added. “There are a number of guys that we like. You know, our travels, they were the logical touchpoints that you would make for all prospects who are worthy of being in consideration that high in the draft. That just happened to be what it was. I think maybe a lot of times, it just becomes the last place that you stopped. But we’re still working through everything.”

Aside from Hunter, Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter could also be the Browns’ choice. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has also been a potential Cleveland target.

“All options are on the board,” Berry said.

We’ll see who Cleveland takes off the board very soon.