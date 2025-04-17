 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_calebwilliams_250417.jpg
Williams doesn’t want to be friends with other QBs
nbc_pft_commanders_250417.jpg
Commanders, D.C. reportedly close to stadium deal
nbc_pft_ol_scale_250417.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Teams that need to draft OL

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_calebwilliams_250417.jpg
Williams doesn’t want to be friends with other QBs
nbc_pft_commanders_250417.jpg
Commanders, D.C. reportedly close to stadium deal
nbc_pft_ol_scale_250417.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Teams that need to draft OL

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders, D.C. deal could reflect dramatic shift in stadium financing game

  
Published April 17, 2025 11:32 AM

On the same day news emerged of an organized effort to oppose public funding for a new Commanders stadium in D.C., news emerged of a possible deal between the Commanders and D.C. for a $3 billion facility.

The first question, as it always is when negotiations like this happen, is how much will the team and league have to pay? Per the report from NBC Washington, the Commanders will pay up to $2.5 billion.

That means (math time) the project could entail as little as $500 million in public money. And while half a billion is, you know, half a billion, it’s only 16.667 percent of the total expense.

At a time when teams usually shake half the base price of a new or renovated stadium from the taxpayer tree, Commanders owner Josh Harris could have a hard time getting at least 23 of his colleagues to sign off on the plan.

No, an owner of a business can’t decide how to do business without the consent of a sufficient number of the owner’s business partners. And Harris’s partners might not be thrilled about the precedent that a 16.67-percent contribution sets.

Consider the other teams currently trying to build or upgrade stadiums with public money. The Bears, the Browns, the Bengals, the Chiefs. Others are in the pipeline, from the Broncos to the Panthers to the Texans to the Eagles to the Buccaneers. If the Commanders have to foot more than 83 percent of the bill for a new building in D.C., the government officials with whom those other teams are or will be negotiating might want a similar split.

It’s arguably better for an owner to pay for the entire project, like Rams owner Stan Kroenke did. That can be written off as an aberration. It’s harder to downplay what would be a dramatic shift in the stadium financing game.

The initial numbers for a new Commanders facility at the site of RFK Stadium don’t represent a bad deal by Josh Harris. Instead, it’s likely the best deal he’s going to get in the current climate. And that climate speaks to a potentially major (and overdue) adjustment to the existing practice of public subsidies for multi-billionaires.