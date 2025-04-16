 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_milton_250416.jpg
Vrabel explains Milton trade was what’s best
nbc_pft_washingtondraftneedsv2_250416.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Washington Commanders
nbc_pft_eaglesdraftneeds_250416.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Philadelphia Eagles

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_milton_250416.jpg
Vrabel explains Milton trade was what’s best
nbc_pft_washingtondraftneedsv2_250416.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Washington Commanders
nbc_pft_eaglesdraftneeds_250416.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Philadelphia Eagles

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Commanders, D.C. close to $3 billion stadium deal at RFK Stadium site

  
Published April 16, 2025 04:33 PM

The Commanders are close to a $3 billion deal with the District of Columbia to bring the NFL team back to the city, Mark Seagraves of NBC Washington reports.

The team played in RFK Stadium from 1961-96 before moving to Landover, Maryland. The site, which is 2 miles east of the U.S. Capitol, would be the home to a new stadium for the team.

Seagraves reports that Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Commanders have the framework of a deal in place. The team would pay most of the costs to build the stadium, as much as $2.5 billion, with the District contributing $850 million for capital costs and infrastructure that will support the entire 180-acre development.

The District would pay in installments, with $500 million due between 2026 and 2030 and the other $350 million paid in 2032 through taxes generated from the new development to cover costs of the stadium or stadium infrastructure.

The deal calls for completion of the stadium in time for the start of the 2030 season.