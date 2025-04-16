Report: Commanders, D.C. close to $3 billion stadium deal at RFK Stadium site

The Commanders are close to a $3 billion deal with the District of Columbia to bring the NFL team back to the city, Mark Seagraves of NBC Washington reports.

The team played in RFK Stadium from 1961-96 before moving to Landover, Maryland. The site, which is 2 miles east of the U.S. Capitol, would be the home to a new stadium for the team.

Seagraves reports that Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Commanders have the framework of a deal in place. The team would pay most of the costs to build the stadium, as much as $2.5 billion, with the District contributing $850 million for capital costs and infrastructure that will support the entire 180-acre development.

The District would pay in installments, with $500 million due between 2026 and 2030 and the other $350 million paid in 2032 through taxes generated from the new development to cover costs of the stadium or stadium infrastructure.

The deal calls for completion of the stadium in time for the start of the 2030 season.