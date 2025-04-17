Lee Corso will retire after one more College GameDay appearance

The legend is retiring.

Lee Corso, whose coaching career included a season with the original USFL’s Orlando Renegades (which technically makes this story fit the pro football beat), will end his run on ESPN’s College GameDay with one final appearance, on August 30.

Corso turns 90 that same month. He is and has been one of the most entertaining and beloved figures in all of football. In an age where it sells to polarize, Corso was, is, and always will be universally beloved. No matter how many times he picked against your team.

His show-capping (and show-stopping) headgear ritual became the must-see climax to every episode of the show. If you have 90 minutes to kill, here’s a look back at how such a simple gimmick that started in 1996 became the most entertaining part of the program.

The best of the best happened in 2011. With Carl Lewis on the set for a game between SMU and Houston, Corso began to pick Southern Methodist before sharply pivoting. As he did, he tossed the SMU megaphone aside with three magic words: “Ah, fuck it.”

Few could pull that off without seeing their careers implode. Corso did it. And it was awesome.

Everything about his run on College GameDay was awesome. The show will never be the same without him. Whether you watch it weekly or not, August 30 — the first installment of the coming college football season — becomes appointment viewing as we say goodbye to the closest thing to John Madden that college football has ever given us.