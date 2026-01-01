Falcons place CB Mike Hughes on IR

The Falcons placed cornerback Mike Hughes on injured reserve, the team announced on Thursday.

Hughes injured his ankle in the first quarter of the Falcons’ Week 15 win over the Buccaneers. He has missed the Falcons’ past three games.

C.J. Henderson and Cobee Bryant have seen more reps in Hughes’ absence.

In a corresponding move, the Falcons signed edge rusher Khalid Kareem to the 53-player roster from the practice squad. Kareem was elevated from the practice squad for the past two games and for three games this season, so he was out of elevations.

He has five tackles and a pass defensed this season.

The Falcons also announced they signed punter Trenton Gill to the practice squad.