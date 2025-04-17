 Skip navigation
Jalen Milroe: My superpower is playing a step faster than my opponents

  
Published April 17, 2025 11:10 AM

Quarterback Jalen Milroe is one of the players set to attend the draft in Green Bay next week, but he’s not currently seen as a safe bet to come off the board during the first round.

Milroe had a lot of success as a starter at Alabama, but neither his performance nor his overall skill set has led to him being viewed as a sure success at the NFL level. Milroe ran the 40 in 4.37 seconds at the Scouting Combine, so it’s no surprise that his ability to run the ball has been mentioned as his best asset by many observers.

Milroe’s own pitch to NFL teams involves speed, but he says it isn’t limited to the impact he can make in the ground game.

“The most important thing that I have is being a problem solver,” Milroe said, via Bryan DeArdo of CBSSports.com. “Being cool, calm, collected, being disciplined in my reads, not being one dimensional. Yes, everyone likes to mention my utilization of my legs, but I believe that I just play one step faster than my opponents when it comes to the passing game and the running game. I know that’s a superpower that other people do not have.”

The mixed opinions on Milroe may lead to him being drafted by a team with another quarterback in front of him on the depth chart. Milroe cited both starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl LIX as a sign that waiting to play isn’t a bad thing and added “there’s a lot of things as young player that you don’t know right away.”

Milroe also doesn’t know where he’ll be starting his pro career, but that information will come soon enough.