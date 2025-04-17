Joe Flacco: Travis Hunter playing two ways shows he must have a good feel for the game

Joe Flacco is back with the Browns after agreeing to a one-year deal with the club late last week.

Next week, he could have a teammate who wants to play both offense and defense.

In a Thursday morning interview with Ken Carman and Anthony Lima on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland, Flacco was asked if he could imagine having a receiver who then stays on the field to play cornerback.

While Travis Hunter’s name wasn’t explicitly mentioned, the question was obviously about him, given that the Browns pick at No. 2 overall in one week.

“It’s honestly pretty cool,” Flacco said. “It would be interesting to see the mental grind of that. I think everybody kind of thinks about the physical side of it. And ultimately, yeah, I think that is a big deal —the physical part of it. But it can probably be done if you manage the reps here and there. But the mental side of it — like the amount of meetings that we have throughout the week, and being on top of all that — offensively, defensively, special teams — that would be, I feel like, a big hurdle. But it would also be super impressive to watch.

“I was talking to somebody yesterday, and I think the coolest thing about the fact that he can go both ways is it’s just like a sign that he’s a good football player. If you have any questions about him, I think you can point to that and say he must have a pretty good feel for the game to be able to do both of those things. So, besides the athleticism and the speed and all that, it just seems to indicate that he’s a pretty good football player.”

We’ll see if Flacco and Hunter become teammates next Thursday night.