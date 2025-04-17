 Skip navigation
Williams doesn’t want to be friends with other QBs
Commanders, D.C. reportedly close to stadium deal
Scale of 1-10: Teams that need to draft OL

Williams doesn’t want to be friends with other QBs
Commanders, D.C. reportedly close to stadium deal
Scale of 1-10: Teams that need to draft OL

Scale of 1-10: Teams that need to draft OL

April 17, 2025 09:03 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how badly the Patriots, Jets, 49ers, Seahawks, Texans and Chiefs need to draft an offensive lineman.

