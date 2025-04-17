 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_calebwilliams_250417.jpg
Williams doesn’t want to be friends with other QBs
nbc_pft_commanders_250417.jpg
Commanders, D.C. reportedly close to stadium deal
nbc_pft_ol_scale_250417.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Teams that need to draft OL

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_calebwilliams_250417.jpg
Williams doesn’t want to be friends with other QBs
nbc_pft_commanders_250417.jpg
Commanders, D.C. reportedly close to stadium deal
nbc_pft_ol_scale_250417.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Teams that need to draft OL

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs expect to focus on Trey Smith contract after draft

  
Published April 17, 2025 11:42 AM

Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach held his pre-draft press conference on Thursday and he said that adding to the offensive line is something the Chiefs are likely to do at some point over the seven rounds of activity in Green Bay next week.

Veach also touched on one member of the offensive line who is already in place. They used the franchise tag on right guard Trey Smith early in the offseason and have not signed him to a long-term deal.

On Thursday, Veach said there have been some conversations about doing so and that he expects them to pick up in earnest once the draft is over.

“Hopefully we get that done,” Veach said. “There is no lack of interest, will, or desire on our end. We did have a ton of talk at the Combine. Those conversations have continued on through the owner’s meetings. . . . We’ve exchanged multiple phone calls, multiple emails. My guess is once the draft’s over and our focus is back on taking care of the players that are here . . . I’m sure once things settle down on both ends, we will be able to continue this dialogue and hopefully make some progress there.”

Smith has signed his tag, so he’s guaranteed a $23.4 million salary — and cap number — for the 2025 season.