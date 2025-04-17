Chiefs expect to focus on Trey Smith contract after draft

Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach held his pre-draft press conference on Thursday and he said that adding to the offensive line is something the Chiefs are likely to do at some point over the seven rounds of activity in Green Bay next week.

Veach also touched on one member of the offensive line who is already in place. They used the franchise tag on right guard Trey Smith early in the offseason and have not signed him to a long-term deal.

On Thursday, Veach said there have been some conversations about doing so and that he expects them to pick up in earnest once the draft is over.

“Hopefully we get that done,” Veach said. “There is no lack of interest, will, or desire on our end. We did have a ton of talk at the Combine. Those conversations have continued on through the owner’s meetings. . . . We’ve exchanged multiple phone calls, multiple emails. My guess is once the draft’s over and our focus is back on taking care of the players that are here . . . I’m sure once things settle down on both ends, we will be able to continue this dialogue and hopefully make some progress there.”

Smith has signed his tag, so he’s guaranteed a $23.4 million salary — and cap number — for the 2025 season.