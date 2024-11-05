 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_voting_241105.jpg
Florio, McCourty stress importance of voting
nbc_pft_ceedee_241105.jpg
Lamb should think long-term with AC joint sprain
nbc_pft_parsons_241105.jpg
Cowboys optimistic Parsons could return Week 10

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_voting_241105.jpg
Florio, McCourty stress importance of voting
nbc_pft_ceedee_241105.jpg
Lamb should think long-term with AC joint sprain
nbc_pft_parsons_241105.jpg
Cowboys optimistic Parsons could return Week 10

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys trade for WR Jonathan Mingo

  
Published November 5, 2024 10:02 AM

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in his Tuesday interview with 105.3 The Fan that his team was bringing in a receiver. Now we know who that is.

According to multiple reports, Dallas is acquiring second-year receiver Jonathan Mingo from Carolina.

The Cowboys will receive Mingo and a 2025 seventh-round pick for a 2025 fourth-round pick.

Mingo, 23, was a second-round pick last season, catching 43 passes for 418 yards. But he has been largely phased out of the offense in 2024, catching just 12 passes for 121 yards in nine games — despite being on the field for 56 percent of the club’s offensive snaps.

Mingo has not had a catch since the Oct. 13 loss to Atlanta, and that was for just 1 yard. He’s received four targets over the last two games.

Jones noted that Dallas liked Mingo in the pre-draft process. Now the team will have Mingo under contract through 2026.