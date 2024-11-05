Cowboys trade for WR Jonathan Mingo

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in his Tuesday interview with 105.3 The Fan that his team was bringing in a receiver. Now we know who that is.

According to multiple reports, Dallas is acquiring second-year receiver Jonathan Mingo from Carolina.

The Cowboys will receive Mingo and a 2025 seventh-round pick for a 2025 fourth-round pick.

Mingo, 23, was a second-round pick last season, catching 43 passes for 418 yards. But he has been largely phased out of the offense in 2024, catching just 12 passes for 121 yards in nine games — despite being on the field for 56 percent of the club’s offensive snaps.

Mingo has not had a catch since the Oct. 13 loss to Atlanta, and that was for just 1 yard. He’s received four targets over the last two games.

Jones noted that Dallas liked Mingo in the pre-draft process. Now the team will have Mingo under contract through 2026.