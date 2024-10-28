 Skip navigation
Chiefs trade for Josh Uche

  
Published October 28, 2024 12:58 PM

The Chiefs are bringing in some help at edge rusher.

According to multiple reports, New England is trading Josh Uche to Kansas City.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the Chiefs will send a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Patriots in exchange for Uche.

Uche, 26, was a Patriots second-round pick in 2020 and has appeared in 58 games with four starts for the franchise. He has recorded 2.0 sacks with two tackles for loss and three QB hits in seven games this season.

He was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s victory over the Jets.

Back in 2022, Uche recorded a career-high 11.5 sacks with nine tackles for loss and 14 QB hits. He’s posted 20.5 sacks, 19 TFLs, and 34 QB hits in his career.

Uche, who had re-signed with New England on a one-year deal in March, will now join a defensive front led by defensive player of the year candidate Chris Jones.