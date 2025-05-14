Lions OC John Morton says he’s not changing much: “It’s working, right?”

The Lions brought John Morton back to the franchise to replace the departed Ben Johnson as offensive coordinator for 2025.

Morton had spent a year with Detroit under head coach Dan Campbell as the club’s senior offensive assistant in 2022, so he’s familiar with the scheme and personnel.

Having ranked in the top five in points and yards in each of the last three seasons, Morton isn’t trying to disturb the groove in his first season as OC.

“I mean, I’m not changing much,” Morton said in a Tuesday press conference, via Shawn Windsor of the Detroit Free Press. “Why? It’s working, right? So that would be the smartest thing to do.”

Detroit finished No. 1 in scoring for only the second time in franchise history and the first time since 1954 last year. So, it makes sense that Morton isn’t trying to change the general scheme.

But because he’s not Johnson, there are things he’ll inherently do differently.

“It’s just about techniques and certain things, [like] how I talk, how I see it, how I’m teaching them the concepts. Why we’re calling [a certain play],” Morton said. “That might be something they’ve never heard before because I’m teaching everybody [the same way] you teach the quarterback. I think that’s important. Like, why are we running this play? They should know.”

But other than that, Morton wants to fit in with what has already been established.

“It’s just me learning, that’s the biggest thing,” Morton said. “I mean, as a staff, as an offensive staff, we’re doing this together. The only way to win a Super Bowl is if everybody’s on the same page.”