Missouri renews efforts to keep Chiefs from moving to Kansas

The voters rejected it. The elected officials aren’t taking no for an answer.

Via the Associated Press, Missouri legislators have crafted a new plan to try to keep the Chiefs (and the Royals) from moving across the border to Kansas.

New legislation would allow the state to issue bonds that would cover half the costs of a renovated Arrowhead Stadium and a new baseball stadium.

The effort from the Missouri House of Representatives is coming late in their annual session. A final plan would need to be passed by the House and the Senate before the work ends on Friday.

It won’t be easy. Although governor Mike Kehoe reportedly supports the move, one state Senator calls it “special interests for billionaires.” A long debate concluded on Tuesday night without a vote. A House representative complained that the legislation emerged so late in the session, calling it “fearmongering,” “unfair,” and “conniving.”

Meanwhile, Kansas is ready to welcome both teams.

The issue hit the front burner for Missouri last April, when Jackson County voters overwhelmingly rejected a ballot measure that would have paid for both projects by simply extending an existing sales tax. Even with the Chiefs riding the wave of two straight Super Bowl wins — and the direct involvement of coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and tight end Travis Kelce in influencing the vote — more than 58 percent of the electorate told the Chiefs and Royals to get bent.

Now, some elected officials are trying to bend the flow of taxpayer money back toward the two teams. If they can’t, both teams may eventually be proclaiming, “We’re not in Missouri anymore.”