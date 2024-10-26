Cryptic Jordan Addison social-media post prompts speculation he wants to be traded

If anything, the Vikings will be buyers and not sellers at the upcoming trade deadline. That hasn’t stopped one of their best young players from sending a social-media message that has sparked speculation he’d like a fresh start.

Second-year receiver Jordan Addison has posted a photo of himself in uniform on Instagram, with the caption: “Free 3.”

That lit the fuse. The photo remains. Teammate Mekhi Blackmon, who also played with Addison at USC, posted in response to a tweet suggesting Addison wants out, “No tf he not.”

Regardless, the photo and the caption haven’t changed. And the current generation of athletes knows (or should know) how certain things will be interpreted.

Last year, Addison had 108 targets, 70 catches, 911 yards, and 10 touchdowns. In five games this season (he missed two due to an ankle injury), Addison has 23 targets, 14 catches, 231 yards, and one score. On a per-game basis, the targets, catches, yards, and touchdowns are down.

And with tight end T.J. Hockenson poised to make his debut as soon as Week 9, Addison could see even less activity.

Still, it’s hard to imagine the Vikings trading him away. He was a first-round pick, and he’s played well so far, overall.

That doesn’t stop him from trying. Players have gained more sway in recent years when it comes to engineering a new beginning. With three receivers traded in the last two weeks, others might be tempted to try to do the same thing.

Whatever it’s about, it’s not about money. Addison isn’t eligible for a new deal until after the 2025 regular season ends. But if he’s not generating numbers, his next deal will reflect that.