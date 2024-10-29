Vikings trade for Cam Robinson

With left tackle Christian Darrisaw out for the year, the Vikings have made a move to replace him.

Via NFL Media, the Vikings have acquired Cam Robinson via trade with the Jaguars. The Vikings are sending draft-pick compensation to Jacksonville.

Robinson, a second-round pick in 2017, had spent his entire career with the Jaguars. He has 91 career regular-season games, all starts.

He’s in the final year of his contract, at a base salary of $16.25 million. Whether the Jaguars will be paying any of that amount has not yet been reported.

Minnesota lost Darrisaw to a torn ACL and MCL during first-half garbage time, last Thursday night against the Rams.

The Vikings host the Colts on Sunday Night Football. The following weekend, Robinson will be back in Jacksonville, for a game against his former team.