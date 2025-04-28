 Skip navigation
Commanders owner Josh Harris: This will be the best stadium in the country

  
Published April 28, 2025 11:48 AM

The Commanders and the District of Columbia announced an agreement for the Commanders to build a stadium at the site that the franchise once called home.

It is a $3 billion deal that will allow the Commanders to erect a new building where RFK Stadium once stood. That was the franchise’s home base from 1961 to 1996 and they have been playing in Landover, Maryland since 1997.

The proposed stadium will include a roof, which is a must if they are going to hold a Super Bowl in Washington D.C. for the first time, and Commanders owner Josh Harris said at a Monday press conference that the team has eyes on hosting big events in a stadium that he says will set a new standard.

“Without exaggeration, this will be the best stadium in the country when it’s built,” Harris said, via Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was also at the press conference and called the stadium an “important project” that the league has been looking forward to for many years. He also said that its construction will “dramatically” increase the city’s chance to host the Super Bowl, although it will be a while because the target date for construction to be completed is 2030.