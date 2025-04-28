Ben Johnson: Bears don’t have a depth chart yet, everyone who starts has to earn it

Bears coach Ben Johnson said after the draft that he doesn’t know for sure what role any player will play, because every player will earn it.

“The moment the players got back into the building, call it three weeks ago now, it was going to be a competitive environment,” Johnson said. “There is no depth chart right now. If you want to play, you’ve got to go earn it. If you want a role, you’ve got to go earn it. They know that. So we were very straightforward and honest with them when they came into the building. I think all we did this weekend was we might have just turned up the notch just a couple of dials for certain people in the building. So that’s a good thing. That’s a healthy thing. That’s where you bring out the best, not only in your team, but in each individual.”

Johnson said that for offensive playmakers, the way to separate themselves during offseason work is to show that they can contribute even when they aren’t getting the ball.

“We have a lot of weapons,” Johnson said. “And so how are you going to run your route when you might not be number one in the progression? How are you going to block for your teammate when he has the ball? Because if you do those things right, then as a coaching staff, we’re going to want to get you the ball a little bit more. So it all ties together. It all goes hand in hand and that’s the beauty behind it.”

Realistically, some starting jobs have already been determined, starting with Caleb Williams, who will be the starting quarterback as long as he’s healthy. But Johnson is trying to instill a culture of competition in Chicago, and he doesn’t want any player taking his playing time for granted.