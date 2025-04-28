Brandon Beane pushes back against criticism of Bills’ 2025 draft

There’s a unique sort of pressure that comes from consistently banging on the door to a Super Bowl appearance. The Bills are feeling that pressure.

The pressure manifested itself on Monday morning, when G.M. Brandon Beane appeared on WGR Radio in Buffalo’s Jeremy and Joe Show. Needless to say, Beane came in hot.

“I was just listening to the last few minutes of your show before I came on, waiting on here, [it] sounds 2018 all over with you guys,” Beane said.

“How so?” Beane was asked.

“Well, you guys were bitching in 2018 about Josh Allen, you guys wanted Josh Rosen, and now you guys are bitching that we don’t have a receiver,” Beane said. “I don’t get it. . . . We just scored 30 points in a row for eight straight games. A year ago, I get you guys asking why we didn’t have receivers. But I don’t understand it now. You just saw us lead the league in points, when you add all the postseason. No one scored more points than the Buffalo Bills, including the Super Bowl champions. So you just saw us do it without Stefon Diggs. Same group. How is this group not better than last year’s group? Like, I don’t — like, our job is to score points and win games. Where do we need to get better? Defense. We did that. So I get it. You’ve got to have a show and you’ve got to have something to bitch about, but bitching about wide receiver is one of the dumbest arguments I’ve heard.”

The hosts then explained that there are plenty of things the hosts like about this year’s Buffalo draft.

“I get it, I’m just like — let’s be realistic,” Beane said. “Our job is not to have — it’s not fantasy football, like to trot out the best receivers. You got Josh Allen, first thing you got to do is protect him. You can’t have everything. You can’t have Pro Bowl wide receivers and have a Pro Bowl offensive line and an All-Pro quarterback and three great running backs. . . . Sure, I’d love to play fantasy football but there’s one football, Jeremy, there’s one ball. You can’t give it to so many people. So that’s where I’m like, I don’t understand this narrative. I felt it a little bit from a couple of the reporters in the thing like, our job is to score points, it doesn’t matter what receivers, what quarterback, what — if you score points at the level we scored, that is winning football.”

Beane is right. There’s only so much they can do. There’s only so many dollars that can be devoted to the roster, from a cash standpoint and from a cap standpoint.

Still, Beane’s feistiness is a reflection of the urgency the Bills are feeling to parlay the presence of one of the best quarterbacks the NFL has seen since the last time the Bills went to the Super Bowl into what would be the franchise’s fifth Super Bowl appearance.

Allen is entering his eighth NFL season. He’s smack dab in his prime. Unfortunately for him and the Bills, Patrick Mahomes is, too.