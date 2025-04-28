Jalen Hurts skips Eagles’ White House visit

When Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was recently asked about attending his team’s Monday visit to the White House, he didn’t have an answer.

He now does.

Via Yamiche Alcindor of NBC News, Hurts will not be making the trip. Others will also be absent. The White House attributes the development to “scheduling conflicts.”

Owner Jeffrey Lurie has said that the trip is “totally optional.” Which is obvious; there’s nothing in the Collective Bargaining Agreement allowing teams to compel players to attend the Super Bowl.

It remains to be seen how many players will make it, and whether any comments are made about those who chose not to attend.