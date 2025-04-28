 Skip navigation
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Jalen Hurts skips Eagles’ White House visit

  
Published April 28, 2025 01:56 PM

When Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was recently asked about attending his team’s Monday visit to the White House, he didn’t have an answer.

He now does.

Via Yamiche Alcindor of NBC News, Hurts will not be making the trip. Others will also be absent. The White House attributes the development to “scheduling conflicts.”

Owner Jeffrey Lurie has said that the trip is “totally optional.” Which is obvious; there’s nothing in the Collective Bargaining Agreement allowing teams to compel players to attend the Super Bowl.

It remains to be seen how many players will make it, and whether any comments are made about those who chose not to attend.