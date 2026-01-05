Mike McDaniel: Won’t share conversations with ownership, but operating the same way I always have

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel’s job security has been a topic of conversation throughout the season and it was on the docket during his postgame press conference on Sunday as well.

The Dolphins lost to the Patriots 38-10 to finish the season with a 7-10 record. They were 2-7 when they fired General Manager Chris Grier on Halloween, but McDaniel remained on the job and the 5-3 finish would seem to be a plus to his bid to return for a fifth season in Miami.

McDaniel declined to share any details of conversations with team owner Stephen Ross or anyone else after the game, but made many references to next season while saying he’s approaching the job the same way he’s done since getting it.

“The conversations with ownership I won’t opine on, but I’m operating the same exact way I always have,” McDaniel said. “No one is entitled to anything. I take the job serious and so I will aggressively attack the job tomorrow, like every day that I have the job.”

McDaniel also declined to discuss the future of the quarterback position or anything else in detail. He said larger reflections on the season were better left for when the team is back in Miami this week and the team’s General Manager search can also begin in earnest with Week 18 in the books.