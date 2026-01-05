 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike McDaniel: Won’t share conversations with ownership, but operating the same way I always have

  
Published January 4, 2026 08:22 PM

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel’s job security has been a topic of conversation throughout the season and it was on the docket during his postgame press conference on Sunday as well.

The Dolphins lost to the Patriots 38-10 to finish the season with a 7-10 record. They were 2-7 when they fired General Manager Chris Grier on Halloween, but McDaniel remained on the job and the 5-3 finish would seem to be a plus to his bid to return for a fifth season in Miami.

McDaniel declined to share any details of conversations with team owner Stephen Ross or anyone else after the game, but made many references to next season while saying he’s approaching the job the same way he’s done since getting it.

“The conversations with ownership I won’t opine on, but I’m operating the same exact way I always have,” McDaniel said. “No one is entitled to anything. I take the job serious and so I will aggressively attack the job tomorrow, like every day that I have the job.”

McDaniel also declined to discuss the future of the quarterback position or anything else in detail. He said larger reflections on the season were better left for when the team is back in Miami this week and the team’s General Manager search can also begin in earnest with Week 18 in the books.