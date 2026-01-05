 Skip navigation
Falcons fire coach Raheem Morris, GM Terry Fontenot

  
Published January 4, 2026 08:43 PM

The Raheem Morris era is over in Atlanta.

The Falcons fired Morris as their head coach today, just after concluding his second consecutive 8-9 season.

Also fired was General Manager Terry Fontenot, whose tenure will be remembered for taking two big swings for quarterbacks by signing Kirk Cousins and drafting Michael Penix, and missing on both those big swings.

Morris was hired by the Falcons two years ago in the hopes that he could turn around a franchise that hasn’t had a winning record since 2017, but he kept the Falcons where they always seem to be, mired in mediocrity.

Morris now has an overall record of 36-56 as a head coach, which includes the last two seasons in Atlanta, three seasons as head coach of the Buccaneers, and a previous stint as the Falcons’ interim head coach in 2020. It seems unlikely that Morris will get another shot at a head-coaching job.

Now the Falcons will begin a search for a new head coach and new GM, who will inherit a roster that has plenty of talent, but also has a massive question mark at quarterback. Until a general manager gets the quarterback situation figured out, it’s going to be hard for any coach to win in Atlanta.