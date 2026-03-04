Jets are the favorites to draft Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson

The Jets are the team most likely to draft Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, according to the betting odds.

The Jets are +250 favorites to draft Simpson, who is viewed by most as the second-best quarterback prospect in the 2026 NFL draft. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is a near-lock to go to the Raiders with the first overall pick.

If the Jets love Simpson, they could take him with the second overall pick. But most people see Simpson as the kind of prospect who would go late in the first round or early in the second.

The teams with the next-best odds of drafting Simpson are the Steelers and Rams, both at +280. They’re followed by the Dolphins at +450 and Cardinals at +500. Longer shots are the Browns at +650 and Vikings at +1300.