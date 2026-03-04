 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_badbunny_260303.jpg
Roc Nation drops numbers for Bad Bunny’s SB show
v2nbc_pft_mack_260303.jpg
Mack reportedly will play and explore options
nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_260303.jpg
Are Bears the best fit for Crosby?

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_badbunny_260303.jpg
Roc Nation drops numbers for Bad Bunny’s SB show
v2nbc_pft_mack_260303.jpg
Mack reportedly will play and explore options
nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_260303.jpg
Are Bears the best fit for Crosby?

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets are the favorites to draft Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson

  
Published March 4, 2026 05:03 AM

The Jets are the team most likely to draft Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, according to the betting odds.

The Jets are +250 favorites to draft Simpson, who is viewed by most as the second-best quarterback prospect in the 2026 NFL draft. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is a near-lock to go to the Raiders with the first overall pick.

If the Jets love Simpson, they could take him with the second overall pick. But most people see Simpson as the kind of prospect who would go late in the first round or early in the second.

The teams with the next-best odds of drafting Simpson are the Steelers and Rams, both at +280. They’re followed by the Dolphins at +450 and Cardinals at +500. Longer shots are the Browns at +650 and Vikings at +1300.