Adam Thielen on trade chatter: I love this team, but don’t have a no-trade clause

It’s trade deadline day in the NFL and there are several players around the league who have been the subject of chatter about potential moves in recent days.

Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen is in that group. Thielen has been sidelined by a hamstring injury, but his long track record of production in Minnesota and Carolina has led to speculation that a team in need of help in the passing game might move to add him to their ranks.

Given the Panthers’ dismal prospects for this season, some might think Thielen would welcome a move. The wideout said otherwise on Monday, however. He said “I love this team” and shows up every day “with a smile on my face” regardless of the circumstances.

Thielen also noted that the ultimate decision is out of his hands.

“For me, I handle my business one day at a time,” Thielen said, via Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer. “That’s why you have an agent, and you have a G.M., right? That’s for them to figure out. I don’t have a no-trade clause, so they can do whatever they want.”

The Panthers dealt Diontae Johnson to the Ravens last week and trading Thielen would leave them with an inexperienced receiving corps, but that might not be an issue if they feel they can improve their future prospects.