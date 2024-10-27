 Skip navigation
Diontae Johnson and Christian Kirk have been the subject of trade talks

  
October 27, 2024

Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson and Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk are available as the NFL trade deadline approaches.

Those two have both been the subject of talks ahead of the NFL’s November 5 trade deadline, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The wide receiver market has been hot this season, with wide receivers Davante Adams (Raiders to the Jets), Amari Cooper (Browns to the Bills) and DeAndre Hopkins (Titans to the Chiefs) all getting traded.

Johnson and Kirk make sense because the Panthers and Jaguars are two of the worst teams in the league, and they’d like to move on from veteran players and acquire more draft picks. The 28-year-old Johnson would cost a team trading for him about $3.5 million for the rest of the season, while the 27-year-old Kirk would cost about $8 million, unless a trade also included a re-worked contract.

Johnson has 30 catches for 357 yards this season. Kirk has 25 catches for 320 yards this season.