 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_belichick_250505.jpg
Belichick ‘not doing himself any favors’
nbc_pft_ewersv2_250505.jpg
Unpacking reasons for Ewers’ 7th-round selection
nbc_pft_tushpush_250505.jpg
Report: Owners to consider new tush push proposal

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_belichick_250505.jpg
Belichick ‘not doing himself any favors’
nbc_pft_ewersv2_250505.jpg
Unpacking reasons for Ewers’ 7th-round selection
nbc_pft_tushpush_250505.jpg
Report: Owners to consider new tush push proposal

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rams, Matthew Stafford finalize details of new contract

  
Published May 5, 2025 02:18 PM

The Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford agreed to continue their partnership for 2025 months ago.

But now, details are finally emerging of Stafford’s renegotiated contract.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Stafford will earn $44 million in the coming season, with $4 million already paid and the remaining $40 million fully guaranteed.

Stafford, 37, is set to continue going year-to-year with Los Angeles. But Rapoport notes that if the quarterback is on the roster at the start of free agency in 2026, he’ll lock in another $40 million. Where Stafford was previously set to make $58 million in 2025 and 2026, he’s now set to make $84 million.

In 2024, Stafford completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 3,762 yards with 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He then completed 63.4 percent of his throws for 533 yards with four touchdowns and no picks in two postseason games.