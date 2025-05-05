Rams, Matthew Stafford finalize details of new contract

The Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford agreed to continue their partnership for 2025 months ago.

But now, details are finally emerging of Stafford’s renegotiated contract.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Stafford will earn $44 million in the coming season, with $4 million already paid and the remaining $40 million fully guaranteed.

Stafford, 37, is set to continue going year-to-year with Los Angeles. But Rapoport notes that if the quarterback is on the roster at the start of free agency in 2026, he’ll lock in another $40 million. Where Stafford was previously set to make $58 million in 2025 and 2026, he’s now set to make $84 million.

In 2024, Stafford completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 3,762 yards with 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He then completed 63.4 percent of his throws for 533 yards with four touchdowns and no picks in two postseason games.