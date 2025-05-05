George Kittle happy for “short and sweet” contract negotiations

49ers tight end George Kittle agreed to a four-year contract extension last month and the way that it came together left Kittle feeling pleased about the process.

It was the second time that Kittle went through negotiations on a long-term contract and he said this one was “short and sweet” compared to the 2020 talks. Those negotiations stretched into August and Kittle recalled that it was “a little bit stressful” to get that close to the season without a new deal in place.

“I was just appreciative to get it done now,” Kittle said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Because the weight on your shoulders and the stress, because you know something is going to happen and you just want it to get done. That stress is alleviated from your shoulders and you can kind of not be concerned with anything happening, and be your best self every single day and you know that you have that security a little bit so you’re not worried about it.”

With quarterback Brock Purdy’s deal still pending, the 49ers are likely also happy that things with Kittle got wrapped up without much fuss.