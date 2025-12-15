Jonathan Greenard will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard will miss the rest of the season with a left shoulder injury, coach Kevin O’Connell said Monday.

Greenard’s injury will require surgery.

“It was something he was playing through,” O’Connell said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “He knew he would not be able to put this behind him until probably he got it fixed, whenever that was going to be. And just looking at coming out of [Sunday night] and aggravating it and just it feels like the best time to do that now.”

Greenard initially appeared on the practice report with a shoulder injury in Week 11, having injured it in the Week 10 game against the Ravens. He missed two games before returning to play 15, 29 and 44 snaps the past three games.

Greenard aggravated the injury in Sunday night’s 34-26 victory over the Cowboys.

He finishes his season with 38 tackles, three sacks and 12 quarterback hits.

Greenard had double-digit sacks in 2023 with Houston and in 2024 in his first season in Minnesota.

Rookie Dallas Turner is expected to see more snaps in Greenard’s absence.