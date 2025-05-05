John Lynch: We’re having “really good, positive discussions” with Brock Purdy

The 49ers and quarterback Brock Purdy are still in the middle of negotiating a new contract, as Purdy has clearly earned a raise after his first three pro seasons.

But it doesn’t seem like anything is imminent when it comes to striking a deal.

General Manager John Lynch joined Chris Simms’ Unbuttoned podcast on Monday and provided a small update about the contract talks.

“Yeah, I can tell you, we’ve made it a practice not to talk about negotiations. And that goes way back to when I was playing. I felt like that was my business and I didn’t want the world knowing it. So I’ve always been very sensitive to that,” Lynch said. “But what I will tell you and can tell you is we’re having really good, positive discussions. When it gets done, I’m not sure. Hope sooner rather than later, but hope is not a strategy. So, we’re making progress. We’ve had good discussions.”

Despite seeking a new contract, Purdy has been attending San Francisco’s offseason program.

“Brock’s out there and doing a tremendous job, as all our players [are],” Lynch said.

Notably, tight end George Kittle recently signed a new contract with the club, which could provide a framework for Purdy’s eventual deal.

In 2024, Purdy completed 66 percent of his passes for 3,864 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.