Josh Jacobs set for limited practice on Friday

  
Published December 12, 2025 12:05 PM

Packers running back Josh Jacobs is expected to be back on the practice field on Friday.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said at his Friday press conference that Jacobs will take part in practice on a limited basis. He is dealing with a knee injury that kept him from taking part in the team’s first two workouts of the week.

The issue is somehing that Jacobs has been dealing with for multiple weeks. He said on Wednesday that he went for an MRI after the knee stiffened up in last Sunday’s win over the Bears and that the test came back clean.

LaFleur did not say what designation Jacobs will carry into Sunday and the team’s injury report will be released later on Friday.