Charles Cross agrees to four-year extension with Seahawks

  
Published January 4, 2026 08:09 PM

The Seahawks took care of business on the field on Saturday night and they did the same thing off the field on Sunday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that left tackle Charles Cross has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the team. The deal is worth $104.4 million and includes $40.5 million in the first year.

The Seahawks had already exercised their option on Cross’ contract for 2026, so he’s now under contract through the 2030 season.

Cross started the first 14 games this season, but has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury. The Seahawks earned a first-round bye with Saturday’s win over the 49ers and they’ll hope to have Cross back for their first game of the postseason in two weeks.