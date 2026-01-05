Broncos clinch AFC’s No. 1 seed with 19-3 victory over Chargers

The AFC will officially run through Denver.

The Broncos clinched the No. 1 seed, the conference’s only bye, and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs with a 19-3 victory over the Chargers on Sunday.

With the loss, Los Angeles will be the AFC’s No. 7 seed and head to New England for a wild card matchup with the Patriots.

Though the Chargers rested several starters — including quarterback Justin Herbert and safety Derwin James — the Broncos did not score an offensive touchdown. Kicker Wil Lutz hit field goals of 24,26, 41, and 23 yards. Ja’Quan McMillian also had a 45-yard pick-six in the first quarter.

Quarterback Bo Nix finished the contest 14-of-23 for 141 yards. He was also the team’s rushing leader with 49 yards on eight carries. R.J. Harvey rushed for just 28 yards on 15 attempts.

On the other side, the Chargers threatened a couple of times with backup quarterback Trey Lance behind center. But the club could not get in the end zone, with Cameron Dicker’s 30-yard field goal toward the end of the second quarter the club’s only points.

Lance finished 20-of-44 for 136 yards with a touchdown. He also had 69 yards on nine carries.

Denver did have an injury come up with left tackle Garett Bolles, who exited with an ankle injury in the first half.

Los Angeles cornerback Donte Jackson (ankle), edge rusher Bud Dupree (hamstring) and receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (hamstring) also suffered injuries during the contest.

The Broncos will now get a week to rest, recover, and plan for a matchup with the AFC’s lowest-remaining seed in the divisional round. The club finishes the season at 14-3 — the most victories in a season since 1998, when Denver won the second of back-to-back Super Bowls.

The Chargers end the season at 11-6 for the second consecutive year under Jim Harbaugh.