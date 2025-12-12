T.J. Watt set to be released from hospital after surgery to repair a collapsed lung

J.J. Watt provided an update on his brother’s condition on Friday afternoon.

Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt went to the hospital on Wednesday after experiencing discomfort and his brother said that he had surgery to stabilize and repair a partially collapsed lung. Watt experienced that discomfort after having a dry needling treatment at the team’s facility.

Watt’s surgery went well and he is being released from the hospital on Friday. A full recovery timeline remains to be determined and an earlier report on Friday indicated that he is not expected to play against the Dolphins on Monday night.

Dry needling is similar to acupuncture and is used to address muscular issues. The NFLPA said on Thursday that they have been in touch with Watt and his representatives about what occurred this week.