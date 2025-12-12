Report: T.J. Watt is unlikely to play Monday

Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt missed practice on Thursday undergoing evaluation of his lung after experiencing discomfort on Wednesday and the team said that his status for Monday night’s game against the Dolphins is in question.

On Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported that Watt is unlikely to play in that game. Watt has not missed a game since the 2022 season.

Pelissero also reported that doctors do not believe Watt is dealing with a major issue. Their examinations found a “tiny” hole in his lung and that the issue has been fixed, but that Watt needs to rest in order to return to full strength.

Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig would be the likely choices as the top edge rushers in Watt’s absence.