nbc_csu_bestbetsV2_251211.jpg
NFL Week 15 preview: Best bets
nbc_csu_bufvsnev2_251211.jpg
NFL Week 15 Preview: Bills vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_tenvssf_251211.jpg
NFL Week 15 Preview: Titans vs. 49ers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre'von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFLPA is aware of T.J. Watt situation, and has been in contact with him

  
Published December 11, 2025 05:03 PM

The news out of Pittsburgh regarding linebacker T.J. Watt’s hospitalization with a lung issue has raised plenty of questions. At the appropriate time, the NFL Players Association may seek some answers.

For now, the NFLPA has acknowledged that it is aware of the situation and has been in touch with Watt and his representation.

It’s far too early to compare Watt’s health issue with past situations, including most notably the punctured lung that Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered in 2020. He later sued the team’s doctor.

Litigation is, in theory, a possibility in this case, depending largely on the extent of the impairment and its impact on Watt’s ability to play.

Watt officially did not practice on Thursday due to the condition. The Steelers host the Dolphins on Monday night.