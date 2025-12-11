NFLPA is aware of T.J. Watt situation, and has been in contact with him

The news out of Pittsburgh regarding linebacker T.J. Watt’s hospitalization with a lung issue has raised plenty of questions. At the appropriate time, the NFL Players Association may seek some answers.

For now, the NFLPA has acknowledged that it is aware of the situation and has been in touch with Watt and his representation.

It’s far too early to compare Watt’s health issue with past situations, including most notably the punctured lung that Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered in 2020. He later sued the team’s doctor.

Litigation is, in theory, a possibility in this case, depending largely on the extent of the impairment and its impact on Watt’s ability to play.

Watt officially did not practice on Thursday due to the condition. The Steelers host the Dolphins on Monday night.