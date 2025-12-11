Steelers: T.J. Watt undergoing medical evaluation of lung at local hospital

The Steelers announced on Thursday that linebacker T.J. Watt is not currently with the club due to a lung issue and has been hospitalized.

“T.J. Watt is currently in a local hospital for further medical evaluation of his lung after experiencing discomfort at the practice facility on Wednesday,” the Steelers’ statement from spokesman Burt Lauten reads. “He will not be at practice on Thursday, and his status for Monday night’s game vs. Miami is in question. Coach [Mike] Tomlin will provide more updates at the appropriate time.”

Watt, 31, has started all 13 games for Pittsburgh so far this season and has not missed a game since 2022.

He has recorded 7.0 sacks with 10 tackles for loss, 18 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, seven passes defensed, and one interception so far in 2025.