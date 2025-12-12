Shane Steichen: Colts still “working through” whether Philip Rivers or Riley Leonard will start

The Colts’ practice week has come to an end and head coach Shane Steichen is not ready to publicly announce a starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Via multiple reporters, Steichen did not say in his Friday press conference whether it will be Philip Rivers or Riley Leonard behind center to start in Week 15.

“We’re going to work through that right now,” Steichen said, via Nathan Brown of the Indianapolis Star.

Rivers, of course, signed to the practice squad this week after Daniel Jones went down with a torn Achilles. While Leonard has also been dealing with a knee injury, he’s been a full participant in practice this week.

Multiple reporters have noted that Rivers was the first quarterback up in drills during the limited portion of practice open to media, which suggests the 44-year-old QB will start Sunday.

Via Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan, Steichen said Rivers’ week of practice was “pretty impressive to watch.” The head coach added that when it comes to Rivers’ readiness for in-game cardio, “You got to go out there and do it.”

Rivers has not played a game since the 2020 postseason — the lone year of his career with the Colts.

Leonard, a sixth-round pick out of Notre Dame in this year’s draft, would be making his first start.

Steichen did rule out cornerback Sauce Gardner, offensive lineman Braden Smith, and receiver Anthony Gould. Additionally, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner will not be activated this week.