RT Lane Johnson, LB Nakobe Dean, TE Dallas Goedert limited participants Wednesday

The Eagles haven’t had right tackle Lane Johnson since Nov. 16, when he sprained his right foot in a game against the Lions. The Lisfranc injury kept him out the final seven regular-season games.

He returned to practice on Wednesday as a limited participant.

Johnson’s return to the lineup would be a welcome development for the Eagles.

The Eagles are 120-62-1 in games Johnson has played and 18-28 in games he has not, including the playoffs, since he joined them as a first-round pick in 2013. The Eagles were 3-4 without him this season.

“Obviously, Lane is a big difference-maker,” coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I know he’s working like crazy to get himself back. We’ll see where that is this week. But he’s a difference-maker. He’s one of the best that’s ever done it.”

The Eagles could also see the return of middle linebacker Nakobe Dean, who injured his hamstring in the Week 16 game against the Commanders and missed the final two regular-season games. He has 55 tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles in 10 games this season, which began with him on the PUP list while working his way back from a torn Patellar tendon.

Dean was limited in Wednesday’s practice, as were defensive tackle Jalen Carter (hip), safety Marcus Epps (concussion) and tight end Dallas Goedert (knee).

Offensive lineman Brett Toth (concussion) and tight end Grant Calcaterra (knee/ankle) did not practice.

Outside linebackers Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) and Jaelan Phillips (ankle) were full participants.