Mike Tomlin on John Harbaugh: “Our stories will forever be interwoven”

Their 40th meeting in 18 seasons ended up being the last. For now.

Regardless of where former Ravens coach John Harbaugh goes next, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin appreciates the significance of their relationship as adversaries.

“I just have so much respect for Harbs,” Tomlin told Rich Eisen on Wednesday. “Our stories will forever be interwoven. This rivalry that we’ve been fortunate and honored enough to be a part of, I’ve just got so much respect for him and how he’s gone about his business. And we’ve certainly had some legendary battles over the years.

“In terms of him being let go, unfortunately, I just think it’s a component of today’s sport culture. And so, you know, there’ve been many examples of that, and so it’s unfortunate. But I’m sure that he is going to move on and if he chooses to coach again, I’m sure he will, and I’m sure he’ll be very successful at doing so. But more than anything, I just think it’s a larger example of today’s sport culture in terms of not a lot of patience and the entertainment component of what it is that we do. There’s just not a lot of longevity. You know, I’m sure we all would like to be Don Shula and Tom Landry, but I think those days are gone.”

Although turnover has always been part of the coaching industry, the modern NFL sees roughly 25 percent of the head-coaching jobs become vacant every year. This time around, it’s seven — with possibly more to come.

One of those could be Tomlin. Not because he’ll be fired, but if he chooses to leave. There are indications he has a TV offer tucked in his back pocket, and that he’ll have to decide after the Steelers’ postseason run ends what he’ll do next.

If that happens, Harbaugh will surely hope to see Tomlin return. With Tomlin leading 23-17, Harbaugh will want to have more chances to close the gap.